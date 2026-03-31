NASA starts countdown for first Moon launch in 53 years

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NASA has officially begun the countdown for humanity’s first crewed mission to the Moon in 53 years.

The 32-storey Space Launch System rocket is scheduled to lift off early Thursday morning, carrying four astronauts on board, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

After spending a day orbiting Earth, the Orion capsule will set course for the Moon, performing a flyby before returning directly to Earth without landing. The mission is expected to last nearly 10 days, concluding with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

“Our team has worked extremely hard to get us to this moment,” said launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, noting that the rocket is in good condition following recent repairs.

Weather forecasts indicate favorable conditions for the launch.

The Artemis II mission was initially planned for February but was delayed due to hydrogen fuel leaks. Although those issues were resolved, a clogged helium pressurisation line forced the rocket to be returned to the hangar late last month.

The rocket was brought back to the launch pad about a week and a half ago, while the US-Canadian crew arrived at the site on Friday.

Unlike the Apollo missions between 1968 and 1972, which sent only men to the Moon, Artemis II features a more diverse crew that includes a woman, a person of colour and a non-US citizen.

Mission pilot Victor Glover said he hopes the launch will inspire young people, adding that he wants them to see representation in space exploration. At the same time, he expressed hope that one day such milestones will no longer be defined by “firsts,” but instead become a shared part of human history.

NASA has a launch window during the first six days of April, after which the mission would be postponed until later in the month if not completed.

News.Az