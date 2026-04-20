Starmer faces parliament amid Mandelson vetting scandal

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UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to face parliament on Monday as political pressure intensifies over the appointment of veteran Labour figure Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States, despite his failure to pass a security vetting process.

The controversy has triggered renewed calls for accountability, with opposition parties accusing the government of mismanagement and poor judgment at the highest levels of diplomacy, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Peter Mandelson, 72, was appointed to the Washington post in February 2025 but was later dismissed after revelations about his past associations, including ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Starmer later apologised for the appointment.

The government has since acknowledged that Mandelson did not pass a security vetting process before taking up the role. The disclosure has raised serious questions about internal procedures and whether key officials were properly informed.

Starmer had previously told parliament that all required procedures had been followed, but has now said it was “unforgivable” that he was not informed of the vetting failure earlier.

A senior Foreign Office official, Olly Robbins, has been dismissed in connection with the handling of the case and is expected to appear before a parliamentary committee this week.

Opposition leaders have seized on the controversy. Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch described the situation as “recklessly negligent,” while Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey called it a “catastrophic misjudgement.”

Critics argue the scandal has damaged the UK’s credibility, strained diplomatic trust with the United States, and raised concerns about oversight in national security appointments.

Although no senior Labour figures have publicly called for Starmer’s resignation, the issue comes at a politically sensitive time, with local elections approaching and Labour expected to face losses.

Starmer’s leadership is now under closer scrutiny as questions grow over his handling of appointments and internal briefings. He is expected to present a detailed account to lawmakers, while senior officials continue to defend the government’s overall process.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall have said Starmer would not have approved Mandelson’s appointment had he been aware of the vetting failure.

With parliament set for a tense session, the controversy adds to growing uncertainty around the government’s authority and judgment in key appointments.

News.Az