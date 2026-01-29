Starmer, Xi call for stronger UK-China relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday underscored the need to deepen bilateral relations to navigate mounting geopolitical headwinds, as they met in Beijing.

The two leaders met at the Great Hall of the People, where Starmer described China as a “vital player on the global stage,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He said it was important to build a more sophisticated relationship that allows cooperation where interests align, while also enabling frank dialogue on areas of disagreement.

“It’s vital to build a more sophisticated relationship where we identify opportunities to collaborate, but also allow a meaningful dialogue on areas where we disagree,” Starmer said.

Starmer’s trip is the first visit to China by a British prime minister since 2018 and comes amid renewed efforts by Western leaders to reset relations with Beijing, following years of strained ties and uncertainty driven in part by an increasingly unpredictable United States.

Xi echoed the call for closer ties, urging both sides to adopt a long-term perspective amid what he described as a complex international environment. He said stronger dialogue and cooperation were essential not only for promoting the two countries’ economies and people’s livelihoods, but also for maintaining global peace and stability.

Xi acknowledged that difficulties would need to be overcome, but said deeper cooperation could usher in a new phase in bilateral relations. “Good things often come with difficulties,” he said, adding that leaders should move forward with resolve. “Cooperation between our two countries will surely take the lead and open a new chapter in China-UK relations.”

Following their talks, the two leaders were scheduled to have lunch together.

Earlier in the day, Starmer met Zhao Leji, China’s third-highest-ranking official, who said bilateral relations were on the “correct track to improvement and development.” Starmer described the visit as an opportunity to find constructive ways for the two countries to work together. He is also expected to hold talks with Premier Li Qiang later in the day.

According to Downing Street, Britain and China are set to sign a cooperation agreement aimed at disrupting supply chains used by migrant smugglers. The issue is politically sensitive for Starmer, who has pledged to crack down on people-smuggling networks and reduce irregular migration, a topic that has fueled rising support for far-right groups in the UK.

Starmer is scheduled to remain in China until Saturday and will travel to Shanghai on Friday before making a brief stop in Japan to meet Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

News.Az