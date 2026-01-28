UK PM Starmer lands in China for landmark three-day visit - VIDEO

Starmer, who is travelling with around 60 British business and cultural leaders, is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping as part of efforts to strengthen and expand trade ties between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Speaking to reporters on board the flight to Beijing, Starmer said the visit was aimed at delivering tangible benefits for people “back at home” and underlined his intention to pursue “a comprehensive and consistent approach to China.”

🇨🇳🇬🇧 STARMER WELCOMED WITH SMALL DELEGATION



NO HIGH RANKING RECEIVAL.



That’s already a power move by Xi, he gave Starmer the minimal etiquette welcome. No important minister came to meet him at the jet.pic.twitter.com/3TXLZq1KL8 — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) January 28, 2026

Asked about human rights, the prime minister said: “I’ve always raised issues that need to be raised,” while declining to provide further details on the specific concerns he plans to address during the trip.

UK officials accompanying the prime minister are reportedly using burner phones and notebooks as a precaution against potential spying risks during the visit.

The trip signals a significant moment in UK-China relations, with London seeking to balance economic engagement with security concerns and longstanding differences over political and human rights issues.