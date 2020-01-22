Statistics: Azerbaijan numbers over 1.644 salaried employees

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has unveiled the employee rate as of 1 January 2020.

ABC.AZ reports with reference to the State Statistics Committee that as of 1 December 2019 the number of employees reached 1.644 million people, including 914,900 ones in the public sector of the economy and 729,400 in the non-state sector.

The oil & gas sector numbered 35,100 employees and the non-oil sector over 1.609 million. At the enterprises and organizations, 24.2% of employees are employed in production, including 7.6% in construction, 7.5% in manufacturing, 3.3% in agriculture, forestry and fishing, 2.1% in mining, 1.9% in the production, distribution, and supply of electricity, gas, and steam, and 1.8% in water supply, waste treatment, and treatment.

News.Az

News.Az