Statoil: "Azerbaijan has changed the energy map of the region"

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan always keeps promises,” said Senior Vice President of Statoil Al Cook speaking at the US-Azerbaijan conference, APA-Economics reports.

According to him, a special place in this regard takes the "Contract of the Century". The representative of the Norwegian oil and gas giant said that he was going to defend the title of the second investor in the oil and gas sector of Azerbaijan.

“Our company has invested 5.6 billion dollars in the energy sector of Azerbaijan. The energy of Azerbaijan has great potential. In 2010, President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan has brought its own style into the energy map of the world. Today we can say that Azerbaijan has changed the energy map of the region,” said Al Cook.

News.Az

News.Az