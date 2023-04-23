Steps taken towards development of the economy of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur (ANALYTICS)

Azerbaijan defined development of free enterprise and liberal economy as a priority direction.

After gaining independence, country takes steps to form a liberal economic system based on market relations, efficient use of natural resources, and increase investment attractiveness.

As a result of the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020, Azerbaijan liberated occupied Karabakh and surrounding regions, and divided the liberated territories covering 11,000 square kilometers into two economic regions – Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

Azerbaijan approved State Program for the Great Return to the territories liberated from occupation. This program is an integral part of the "Socio-economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2022-2026" and includes the realization of the country's goals set at the new stage.

Within the framework of the Great Return program, important steps are being taken toward the creation of the necessary infrastructure for the reconstruction, restoration, and sustainable development of these areas and the provision of high-level living conditions for the population.

In Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, priorities have been determined in six directions: Agriculture, food industry, mining industry, "green energy", transport-logistics and tourism. Taking into account the geography, climate, historical and cultural importance and transport potential of the mentioned areas, the regional development concept was prepared.

The city of Shusha acts as a cultural capital, the city of Aghdam is a light industry and service center, Zangilan, Jabrayil, and Fuzuli districts are transport and logistics hubs, as well as agriculture and "green energy", Lachin and Kabajar districts are mining industry, tourism, "green energy" and breeding centers.

As part of the reconstruction of the liberated territories, the construction of roads and railways, the transport infrastructure between different settlements, as well as connecting these settlements with other cities and regions of the country, is being formed.

Several agricultural parks have been created for the prospective economic development of the mentioned areas. The first such farm was created in Zangilan - the foundation of "Dost Agropark" was laid. The "Dost Agropark" project implemented by Turkish and Azerbaijani investors in Zangilan will be implemented in three stages. When the project is completed, plant-based production and technical areas will be created on 6,000 hectares of land and cattle breeding, as well as seed and seedling areas will be built for the breeding of 10,000 head of cattle.

Araz Valley Economic Zone was established in Eastern Zangazur Economic District, and Aghdam Industrial Park was established in Karabakh Economic District in accordance with the program for the restoration of territories liberated from occupation.

