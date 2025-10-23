STMicroelectronics forecasts sales growth, signaling chip market recovery

+ ↺ − 16 px

STMicroelectronics said on Thursday that it expects sales to rise in the fourth quarter, signaling a sustained recovery after years of weakness across its key markets.

The European chipmaker — whose major clients include Tesla and Apple — projected fourth-quarter revenue of $3.28 billion, compared with $3.19 billion in the previous quarter, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Analysts surveyed by LSEG had forecast slightly higher fourth-quarter sales of $3.34 billion and $3.12 billion for the third quarter.

“Our strategic priorities remain clear: accelerating innovation and executing our company-wide program to reshape our manufacturing footprint,” said Jean-Marc Chery, STMicroelectronics’ Chief Executive, in a statement.

The company’s outlook offers a glimmer of optimism for the global semiconductor industry, which has endured a multi-year slump driven by weak demand, excess inventories, and geopolitical uncertainty.

Chipmakers with exposure to the automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics sectors — including STMicro, Texas Instruments, and NXP Semiconductors — have all faced slower sales since the pandemic boom ended.

News.Az