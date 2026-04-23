Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets dies at 66 after cyberbullying battle

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Darrell Sheets, a long-time star of the reality television series Storage Wars, has passed away at the age of 66.

His family confirmed that the television personality died following a period of intense mental health struggles exacerbated by severe cyberbullying, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

Sheets, known to fans as "The Gambler" for his high-stakes bidding style, had reportedly been the target of relentless online harassment and negative comments regarding his appearance and personal life in the months leading up to his death.

The news has sparked a massive wave of tributes from his co-stars and fans, alongside a broader conversation regarding the toxic nature of social media. His son, Brandon Sheets, shared a touching tribute on Instagram, urging followers to practice kindness and highlighting the devastating impact that anonymous online vitriol can have on public figures. Darrell Sheets had been a staple of the A&E series since its debut in 2010, famously discovering some of the most lucrative lockers in the show's history.

News.Az