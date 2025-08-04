South Korean actor Song Young-kyu found dead amid online abuse

+ ↺ − 16 px

The South Korean entertainment industry is mourning the loss of actor Song Young-kyu, who was found dead in his car on Monday morning in Cheoin-gu, Yongin, at around 8 a.m. Authorities have ruled out foul play.

The 54-year-old actor had recently faced intense public scrutiny after being investigated for drunk driving in June, News.Az reports, citing Korean media.

At the time, Song publicly apologized, stating:

“I’m truly sorry. I must have lost my mind. I ruined everything because of a single moment of recklessness.”

While the exact cause of his death has not yet been officially confirmed, speculation has emerged online linking his passing to relentless cyberbullying and malicious comments following the incident.

A colleague of Song’s shared that he had been deeply affected by negative media coverage and online harassment, saying, “He was devastated by the malicious comments and struggling with worsening personal circumstances.”

Social media reactions have been mixed. Some have pointed out the harsh pattern where celebrities face violent backlash during controversies, only to be met with posthumous sympathy after tragedy strikes. One user wrote:

“People go from attacking celebrities like criminals to pretending to care once they’re gone.”

Police confirmed there were no signs of foul play and no suicide note was found.

