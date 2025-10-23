Storm Benjamin triggers flood and power cut warnings across UK

+ ↺ − 16 px

Storm Benjamin is sweeping across the UK, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and the risk of flooding, according to the Met Office, which issued multiple yellow weather warnings overnight.

Forecasters warned that flooding, power cuts, and travel disruption are possible as the storm moves from the English Channel toward the North Sea, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

The agency also cautioned that there is a “small chance of injuries and danger to life” due to large coastal waves.

Residents in coastal and low-lying areas are being urged to check their properties and prepare flood plans as conditions worsen.

A yellow rain warning covering southern England, the East Midlands, parts of Wales, and Yorkshire came into effect at midnight and will remain in place until 6 p.m. tonight. Up to 30mm of rainfall is expected widely, increasing to 50mm in some regions — and potentially 90mm in isolated areas.

An additional rain alert for East Anglia and Lincolnshire will expire at 9 p.m., while a yellow wind warning covering southeast England remains in force from 3 a.m. until midnight, with gusts between 50mph and 60mph — and up to 70mph near the coast.

A further wind warning applies to Cornwall, Devon, and the west coast of Wales from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chief meteorologist Rebekah Hicks said there remains “greater than usual uncertainty” around the exact track and intensity of the storm.

“The public should stay up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings as the situation evolves, with adjustments likely at short notice,” Hicks added.

Storm Benjamin was named by Météo-France, the French national meteorological service.

