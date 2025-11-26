Strategy of the great rejuvenation: Goals of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In an era many analysts call the “age of strategic uncertainty,” China stands out for its rare clarity of long-term vision and firm political will in implementing it.

The 4th Plenary Session of the CPC Central Committee, held on October 20–23, was more than just another political event — it marked a moment of strategic calibration. The session not only summarized the achievements of the previous five-year plan but also set the framework for China’s 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030).

This period will serve as a crucial bridge between current accomplishments and the ambitious goal of full modernization of the socialist state by 2035. In essence, the new plan forms the operational backbone of China’s future role in the global system.

The 14th Five-Year Plan demonstrated China’s resilience in the face of crises that might have destabilized less robust governments and economies. The pandemic, global supply chain disruptions, trade conflicts, and technology restrictions tested the viability of China’s model of “socialism with Chinese characteristics.”

The system not only survived but strengthened. State-owned enterprises stabilized markets, infrastructure projects supported employment and domestic consumption, and the country’s technological base accelerated, turning China into a global center of innovation and industrial modernization. This period validated the effectiveness of China’s model and its capacity for strategic self-renewal.

The 15th plan signals a shift from quantitative to qualitative growth, emphasizing strategic substance over sheer scale. Its primary focus is to build an innovation-driven economy capable of sustainable growth without reliance on traditional drivers such as cheap labor, mass exports, or heavy industry.

Source: Getty Images

A broader objective is technological sovereignty, considered essential for national security, economic stability, and geopolitical influence. Key areas of focus include artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, microelectronics, and biotechnology, forming the foundation of a new technological ecosystem that positions China as a global innovation hub.

Under the “Digital China” initiative, the government is accelerating the integration of digital systems across urban management, industry, healthcare, finance, and national security, turning artificial intelligence from a sector into a foundational infrastructure.

A central element of the strategy is the “dual circulation” model, which prioritizes the domestic market as the primary engine of growth. Investments in social reforms, education, healthcare, and quality of life aim to boost domestic consumption and reduce vulnerability to external shocks.

At the same time, China is reforming its approach to foreign engagement. New investments and partnerships are more selective, focusing on high-tech sectors, infrastructure, and ecological transformation. The Belt and Road Initiative is evolving into a digital, green, and innovation-driven platform.

The ecological agenda has become a key economic driver. China is expanding clean energy, electric vehicles, and battery technologies, raising environmental standards in industry, and launching national programs for environmental restoration. These efforts not only improve citizens’ quality of life but also position China as a leader in the green economy, setting standards for the next technological revolution.

China is strengthening national security through food independence, control over critical infrastructure, cybersecurity, financial resilience, and military modernization. Development of the navy, cyber command, and space forces ensures that security is a multi-layered strategy, where digital, technological, and military tools function as a cohesive whole.

The foreign policy dimension of the 15th Five-Year Plan enhances China’s global influence. The concept of a “community of shared future for mankind” is evolving from ideology into a practical model of international relations. China offers an alternative to bloc politics, emphasizing infrastructure, technology, logistics, cultural diplomacy, and humanitarian programs. Beijing positions itself not merely as a competitor among great powers but as an architect of a new multipolar global governance model.

Despite a clear strategy, China acknowledges challenges: demographic shifts, social expectations, regional imbalances, external economic pressures, and competition among tech hubs create a complex landscape of uncertainties. China’s strength lies in its capacity to adapt, having undergone three major modernizations in the past century. Challenges are viewed as stages in evolution, not threats.

The 15th Five-Year Plan is more than a policy document; it is a systemic blueprint for the future, integrating economic modernization, technological independence, social resilience, and geopolitical influence into a single strategic project. If executed as planned, by 2035 China will not only approach global leadership but also reshape the international system, offering an ambitious, non-confrontational model of 21st-century development.

The key takeaway: China is not rushing — it is planning.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az