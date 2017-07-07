Yandex metrika counter

Strong hail falls in Armenia’s Aragatsotn, villagers block road

  • World
  • Share
Strong hail falls in Armenia’s Aragatsotn, villagers block road

Strong hail fell in a number of villages of Armenia’s Aragatsotn province, where the harvest has been totally damaged.

Governor of Suser village Gurgen Zakaryan told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am Thursday, noting that the amount of damage is unclear but all the governors have informed the province administration and competent authorities about the hail.

According to Shamshyan.com, yesterday night the situation was tense in Aragatsavan village. Villagers blocked the traffic. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      