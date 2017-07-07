Strong hail falls in Armenia’s Aragatsotn, villagers block road

+ ↺ − 16 px

Strong hail fell in a number of villages of Armenia’s Aragatsotn province, where the harvest has been totally damaged.

Governor of Suser village Gurgen Zakaryan told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am Thursday, noting that the amount of damage is unclear but all the governors have informed the province administration and competent authorities about the hail.

According to Shamshyan.com, yesterday night the situation was tense in Aragatsavan village. Villagers blocked the traffic.

News.Az

