Tehran warns: Iran will close Strait of Hormuz unless US blockade lifted

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tehran will close the Strait of Hormuz unless the US lifts its blockade of Iranian ports, the speaker of the Iranian Parliament warned Thursday – as he dismissed recent claims by US President Donald Trump as “false.”

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Trump had made “seven claims in one hour, all seven of which were false,” News.Az reports, citing CNN.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Trump: New deal with Iran will be better than old one

UAE breaks up terror cell with ties to Iran's Wilayat al-Faqih

Araghchi and Lavrov discuss regional concerns

Iran threatens retaliation after U.S. seizes ship

He did not specify which claims he was referring to but said of Washington, “They did not win the war with these lies, and they will certainly not get anywhere in negotiations either.”

“Whether the strait is open or closed, and its regulations, are determined on the ground, not on social media,” he posted to X, adding that transit through the strait would be through a “designated route” and with “Iran’s authorization.”

Earlier in the day, Trump said that the US blockade of Iranian ports would end once an “agreement is signed” and expressed confidence that a deal was close. He also told a rally in Arizona that a peace deal with Iran would involve the US taking control of the country’s nuclear material.

However, a senior Iranian official cast doubt on some of his claims about Tehran making concessions.

Ghalibaf’s remarks come after Iranian sources told CNN US and Iranian delegations were expected to hold negotiations in Pakistan on Monday, though Washington has not confirmed this.

Only a handful of ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Friday after Iran’s foreign minister said it would open to all commercial vessels.

News.Az