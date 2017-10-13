Strong protest against Armenian provocation voiced at the International exhibition in St. Petersburg

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the framework of the exhibition INWETEX-CIS Travel Market, held in the northern capital of Russia - St. Petersburg on October 12-14, another provocation of the Armenian separatists against Azerbaijan was organized, the single information portal of Azerbaijanis of Russia AzRu.org reports.

The stand of Armenia displays pictures of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan with separatist symbols. In connection with the lack of effective reaction of the organizers for two days, the stand continues its work.

However, the chairman of the society "Veten" of St. Petersburg Mazahir Hasanov and public figure Samir Mammadov voiced sharp criticism of this exhibition and immediately sent a corresponding appeal to the leadership of "Lenexpo", where the exhibition is being held.

The appeal emphasizes that this provocation is aimed at the undisguised propaganda of Armenia's aggression and its consequences against Azerbaijan , agitation of the predatory regime in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, is directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and contradicts the official position of the Russian Federation.

In addition, as noted in the appeal, the representatives of the Azerbaijani community are concerned about the continuation of the work of this stand, whose materials also run counter to the state national policy of the Russian Federation, based primarily on the principle of the integrity of Russian society and the peaceful coexistence of all nations.

The appeal authors count on the timely and fair reaction of the organizers of the exhibition and on the immediate adoption of the necessary measures to prevent the use of authoritative international sites for the propaganda of separatism, which contradicts the international position of both Russia and all states of the world that recognize the UN Charter.

News.Az

