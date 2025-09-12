Student shot by officer during lockdown at US Naval Academy - VIDEO

Maryland State Police medevac and U.S. Park Police helicopters at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., where a shooting occurred Thursday.Jim Watson / AFP

A law enforcement officer at the U.S. Naval Academy shot a student on Thursday amid a campus lockdown.

The lockdown was initiated after online threats were made by a former student who had been expelled from the academy, according to sources, News.Az reports, citing NBC News.

The shooting on the Annapolis, Maryland, campus occurred after the midshipmen, which is what all students at the academy are called, mistook a responding law enforcement officer for a threat and struck the officer with a parade rifle used for training, the source said.

The student the law enforcement officer shot was hospitalized and is expected to be OK, the source said.

Helicopter video from NBC affiliate WBAL of Baltimore showed someone being wheeled out on a stretcher to a waiting state police helicopter.

The lockdown was prompted by anonymous threats made on social media by a student who had been kicked out of the academy, the source said.

That student was not on campus but used an IP address to make it look as though they were, according to the source. The student believed to have made the threats was at home at the time, the source said.

Naval Support Activity Annapolis security and local police responded to the academy grounds at 5:07 p.m., a Navy official said.

The person who was injured and flown by helicopter from the campus was in stable condition Thursday night, the Navy official said.

The threats and the lockdown at the Naval Academy occurred a day after the fatal shooting of prominent conservative activist figure Charlie Kirk at a Utah university and on a day when unfounded threats targeted at least five historically Black colleges, prompting lockdowns at those campuses.

News.Az