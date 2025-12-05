Students evacuated after roof fire at LA high school

The fire began just after 10 a.m. on Gothic Avenue in a building that was empty due to ongoing construction, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), News.Az reports, citing ABC 7.

Students were initially moved to the football field but, due to smoke, were relocated to the baseball field before being escorted to a parent pick-up location. All students were accounted for.

The blaze was extinguished about 25 minutes later, and no injuries were reported. “We did have a significant roof fire, and all that insulation burned, creating a large smoke column throughout the San Fernando Valley that people could see and were worried about,” said Erik Scott, LAFD public information officer.

Classes were dismissed early at 1 p.m. After the fire, chaos erupted at the pick-up area, with parents reporting blocked roads, limited parking, and delays in retrieving students despite release slips. Some students reportedly jumped over fences to reunite with parents.

An LAUSD email sent around 11 a.m. stated: “A fire is occurring on our campus. The Los Angeles Fire Department has responded…Students are safe and have been evacuated to the football stadium. Procedures are being implemented according to District policy.”

One parent called the situation minor but expressed concern that poor planning could lead to more serious consequences in a future emergency.

“Los Angeles Unified will continue to work closely with its public safety partners to promote the safety and well-being of all students, families, and employees,” said an LAUSD spokesperson.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.