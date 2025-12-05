Plane evacuated after fire in luggage vehicle at Guarulhos Airport - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Passengers were evacuated from a Latam Airlines plane at São Paulo’s Guarulhos International Airport on Thursday night after a fire broke out in ground equipment used to load the aircraft’s cargo.

The incident occurred during boarding on flight LA3418 bound for Porto Alegre. According to Latam, smoke from the cargo-loading vehicle activated safety protocols, prompting an immediate evacuation. Passengers were removed through both the boarding bridge and an emergency slide, assisted by trained airport staff, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

🔥An incident involving an #airbus320 passenger jet occurred in Brazil. According to #LATAM Airlines, the fire started after landing – it erupted from the baggage handler and spread to the fuselage. pic.twitter.com/XBJYA9ydRK — News.Az (@news_az) December 5, 2025

No injuries were reported, and the fire was quickly contained.

Latam said affected passengers will be rebooked on other flights and emphasised that safety remains its top priority. Guarulhos Airport has not yet commented on the incident.

