Submission of applications for higher schools ends

Submission of documents for the I-V specialty groups in higher education institutions and secondary specialized educational institutions on the basis of secondary education expires today, APA reports.

Note that in order to be admitted to higher educational institutions of I-IV groups, the first (spring) entrance examinations on April 30 on the specialty groups II and III, I and IV groups will be held on May 7.

