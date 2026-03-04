Sudan declares end of cholera outbreak after 18 months

Montasir Mohamed Osman, head of the ministry’s Health Emergencies and Epidemics Control Directorate, said that no new cases had been recorded in any state since January 14, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

“Based on scientific data and the International Health Regulations, Sudan is free of the cholera epidemic,” Osman stated.

He explained that strict criteria must be met before declaring the end of a cholera outbreak. These include two full incubation periods without new cases, confirmation that local transmission has stopped, the absence of active infection chains, and no emergence of new community hotspots or geographic spread.

“We can confirm that Sudan is free of the epidemic, unless cases come from abroad,” Osman added.

According to the ministry, authorities carried out extensive containment efforts during the outbreak. These included administering around 20 million vaccine doses, conducting nearly 100 medical campaigns, and holding about 130 central emergency meetings to monitor the epidemiological situation.

Sudan first reported the cholera outbreak in August 2024. Earlier data showed that the country recorded more than 100,000 cases nationwide, including around 2,408 deaths, between July 2024 and December 21, 2025.

Cholera is a severe diarrheal disease caused by consuming food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. Without prompt treatment, the infection can be fatal.