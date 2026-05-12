Health Ministry expert explains rise in gastrointestinal infections and prevention measures

Eyvazov said that the most common causes of these infections are Adenovirus, Norovirus and Rotavirus, which can lead to severe weakness, muscle pain and digestive system disorders. He added that some seasonal respiratory viruses may also present with abdominal symptoms, News.Az reports, citing APA.

He also noted that in hot weather, bacteria such as Salmonella and Staphylococcus can multiply rapidly in food, increasing the risk of gastrointestinal illness when contaminated food is consumed.

Eyvazov emphasized the importance of strict hygiene measures to prevent infection. He recommended frequent handwashing with soap for at least 20 seconds, thorough washing of fruits and vegetables, and careful attention to the storage conditions of meat and dairy products. He also advised avoiding close contact with infected individuals and not sharing personal belongings.

For symptom management, he said it is important to maintain hydration using water, mineral water or electrolyte solutions to prevent dehydration. He noted that there is no universal vaccine for these common gastrointestinal viruses in adults.

He added that the rotavirus vaccine is primarily given to infants and children. Antibiotics are not effective against viral infections, and treatment is usually supportive, including medication for vomiting, sorbents and fluid replacement.

Eyvazov warned that medical attention should be sought immediately in cases of persistent severe vomiting, high fever above 38.5°C, blood in stool, severe abdominal pain, or signs of serious dehydration such as dry mouth, reduced urination and dizziness.