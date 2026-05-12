South Africa declares national disaster after severe weather

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South Africa has classified the severe weather affecting several parts of the country as a national disaster after days of flooding, heavy rain, snow and strong winds caused widespread damage to roads, homes and public services.

The government announced the decision after bad weather that began on 4 May impacted provinces including the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, North West, Free State and Mpumalanga. Authorities said the extent of the destruction and disruption required a nationwide response, News.Az reports, citing Arise News.

Bongani Elias Sithole, who leads the National Disaster Management Centre, said the weather event had officially been classified as a national disaster following consultations with disaster management officials across the country.

The classification means the national government will take primary responsibility for coordinating relief operations, while provincial and local authorities will provide support.

Officials said emergency teams continue to work in affected areas where flooding has cut off access roads, damaged infrastructure and disrupted electricity and water supplies.

In the Garden Route region of the Western Cape, local authorities reported that some communities remain isolated, while humanitarian teams continue delivering food and blankets to residents affected by the storms.

Weather forecasters also warned that more heavy rain and strong winds could affect parts of the Western Cape in the coming days, increasing concerns that conditions could worsen before recovery efforts are

News.Az