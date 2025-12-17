Sudan drone attacks kill over 100 civilians in Kordofan

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 104 civilians have been killed in drone attacks across Sudan’s Kordofan region, as fighting between rival military factions intensifies in the country’s devastating civil war, now in its third year.

The escalation followed the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) capturing a key army base in Babnusa, triggering days of heavy clashes across central Sudan. The deadliest strike hit a kindergarten and a hospital in Kalogi, South Kordofan, killing 89 people, including 43 children and eight women, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The violence has displaced tens of thousands, overwhelmed hospitals, and worsened a growing humanitarian crisis marked by cholera and dengue outbreaks. According to local health officials, 30% of health facilities in North Kordofan are no longer operational.

Six Bangladeshi UN peacekeepers were also killed when drones struck their base in Kadugli on December 13. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attacks, warning they may constitute war crimes under international law.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have blamed the RSF for targeting civilians and medical facilities, accusations the RSF has not commented on.

The fighting in Kordofan marks a major shift in the conflict after the RSF’s seizure of el-Fasher in Darfur, expanding hostilities into central Sudan. International diplomatic efforts have resumed, but the situation on the ground continues to deteriorate.

Since the war began in April 2023, more than 40,000 people have been killed and over 14 million displaced, making Sudan home to what the UN describes as the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.

