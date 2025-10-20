Sudan to reopen Khartoum Airport after 30-month war closure

Sudan's Civil Aviation Authority has announced the reopening of Khartoum International Airport for domestic flights this Wednesday, ending a 30-month shutdown caused by the nation's brutal internal conflict. The decision marks the first resumption of air travel from the capital since fighting erupted between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April 2023.

A Symbolic Step Toward Normalcy

The official SUNA news agency reported that the aviation authority issued a formal notice confirming the airport's operational readiness. The reopening follows the completion of necessary technical and security assessments, allowing for a gradual return of domestic air services. This move represents a significant, though limited, milestone in restoring basic infrastructure after the capital was engulfed in violence.

Securing the Capital's Infrastructure

The airport's resumption of service became possible only after the Sudanese army reported recapturing the facility and clearing surrounding areas of RSF presence in late March. The military regained control of several key security installations and neighborhoods in eastern and southern Khartoum for the first time since the conflict began, creating the security conditions necessary to restart civilian flights.

The Devastating Human Cost

The conflict that forced the airport's closure has inflicted a staggering humanitarian toll. According to UN and local estimates, the war has killed over 20,000 people and displaced 14 million Sudanese, though some academic research suggests the actual death toll may be far higher, potentially reaching 130,000. The airport's reopening offers a faint sign of hope amid the ongoing crisis.