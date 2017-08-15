Yandex metrika counter

Suicide bombers kill 27, wound 83 in northeast Nigeria

Suicide bombers kill 27, wound 83 in northeast Nigeria

Suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers killed at least 27 people and wounded 83 in northeast Nigeria on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

A woman bomber blew herself up and killed 27 others at a market in the village of Konduga near Maiduguri, the epicenter of the conflict between government forces and the Islamist Boko Haram insurgents, according to a village head and an official from a regional militia.

Two suicide bombers also blew themselves up at the gates to a nearby refugee camp, with no others killed but many injured, said an emergency service official.

News.Az


