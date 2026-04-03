Microsoft targets Japan with $10B AI and cyber defence expansion

The plan includes training 1 million engineers and developers by 2030, the company said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The initiative was unveiled during a visit to Tokyo by Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith.

According to the company, the investment supports Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s strategy to drive economic growth through advanced technologies while ensuring national security.

As part of the initiative, Microsoft will collaborate with domestic companies such as SoftBank and Sakura Internet to expand AI computing capacity within Japan. This will allow businesses and government agencies to store sensitive data locally while continuing to use Microsoft Azure services.

The company also plans to enhance cooperation with Japanese authorities by sharing intelligence on cyber threats and supporting crime prevention efforts.

Microsoft noted that Japan’s adoption of artificial intelligence has accelerated since 2024, with roughly 20% of the working-age population now using generative AI tools, based on its internal data.

At the same time, Japan is expected to face a shortage of more than 3 million workers in AI and robotics by 2040, according to government estimates.