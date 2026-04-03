Tesla leads S. Korea's imported car market; BMW, Benz gain ground

A total of 33,970 imported vehicles were sold in March, marking a 34.6% increase compared to the same period last year, according to the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

In the first quarter of 2026, imported car sales reached 82,120 units, up 35.4% year-on-year.

Among foreign automakers, Tesla ranked first in March with 11,130 vehicles sold. BMW followed with 6,785 units, while Mercedes-Benz recorded sales of 5,419 vehicles. Other brands included BYD with 1,664 units, Volvo with 1,496 units, Audi with 1,300 units and Lexus with 1,178 units.

European brands led the market, selling 18,838 vehicles and accounting for 55.5% of total imports. U.S. brands held a 33.8% share, while Japanese and Chinese automakers accounted for 5.9% and 4.9%, respectively.