Suicide bombers kill at least 17 in Damascus

At least 17 people were killed Monday in a suicide bombing that targeted a police station in Syrian capital Damascus, according to local sources and Syrian state television,Anadolu Agency reports.

Local sources, who spoke anonymously due to security fears, told Anadolu Agency that the bomb had gone off outside a police station in the city’s Maydan district.

The bombing has since been confirmed by Syrian state television, which reported that two suicide bombers had carried out the attack.

Several civilians were reportedly killed in the assault, responsibility for which has yet to be claimed by any party or group.

News.Az

