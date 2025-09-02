Suicide bombing in northwestern Pakistan kills at least one, injures several

Suicide bombing in northwestern Pakistan kills at least one, injures several

+ ↺ − 16 px

A suicide bombing targeting a security forces' installation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northwestern Pakistan, left one paramilitary soldier dead and seven others injured early Tuesday, officials said.

The attack took place at around 5:30 a.m. local time (0030 GMT) in Bannu district, when a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the main gate of a Frontier Corps compound, police sources said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The powerful blast destroyed the gate and allowed several armed militants to force their way into the compound, which houses both official offices and residential quarters, the sources said.

Security forces immediately retaliated, killing the suicide bomber and one of his accomplices, while an intense gun battle with the remaining attackers was still underway, according to officials.

Troops from the Pakistani Army, assisted by local police, quickly reached the site to secure the area and launch a clearance operation, the sources added.

No group has claimed the attack yet.

News.Az