Sumatra floods: Deaths 867, military ramps up aid

Indonesia’s military has stepped up relief in flood-hit Sumatra, building portable “Bailey bridges” and deploying water purification systems to reach stranded residents.

The death toll from last week’s cyclone rose to 867, with 521 missing. Many communities still face shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities urge the national government to declare a state of emergency, while the vice president promised proper care for those in evacuation centres. Aid efforts continue amid widespread devastation.

