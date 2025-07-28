Summer McIntosh claims second gold in two days at World Swimming Championships

Canadian prodigy Summer McIntosh is off to an extraordinary start at the World Swimming Championships, winning two gold medals in as many days as she aims for a historic five individual golds — a feat only American legend Michael Phelps has achieved.

On Monday, the 18-year-old captured gold in the 200-meter individual medley with a time of 2:06.69, adding to her victory in Sunday’s 400-meter freestyle. McIntosh’s winning time was just shy of her own world record of 2:05.70. Alex Walsh of the United States took silver (2:08.58), while McIntosh’s fellow Canadian Mary-Sophie Harvey claimed bronze (2:09.15), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Also turning heads is 12-year-old Chinese sensation Yu Zidi, who narrowly missed the podium finishing fourth in 2:09.21. Yu is expected to compete in the 400 IM and 200 butterfly events, where she shows great promise.

McIntosh will continue her pursuit of gold in the 400 IM, 800 freestyle, and 200 butterfly over the next six days in Singapore.

Meanwhile, the United States earned its first gold in Singapore as Gretchen Walsh dominated the women’s 100 butterfly with a time of 54.73 seconds, just off her world record of 54.60. Walsh overcame a bout of “acute gastroenteritis” that affected the U.S. team before the championships.

China’s Qin Haiyang, reigning world champion, defeated Olympic gold medalist Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy in the men’s 100 breaststroke, clocking 58.23 seconds. Maxime Grousset of France narrowly won the men’s 50 butterfly in 22.48 seconds.

The championships continue with intense competition as swimmers vie for top honors on the world stage.

News.Az