Super blue moon to be observed tonight

A supermoon - the full Blue Moon will be observed on the night of August 30-31, 2023, News.az reports.

It can be observed on the night of August 30-31, starting at 19:23 (GMT+4) in the territory of Azerbaijan.

A Blue Moon is when two full Moons are seen from Earth in the same calendar month. A supermoon is when the Moon is at its closest point to Earth.

According to Nasa, a supermoon occurs approximately three to four times a year. “About 25 percent of all full Moons are supermoons, but only 3 percent of full Moons are Blue Moons,” Nasa says on its website.

News.Az