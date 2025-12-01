Supreme Court weighs billion-dollar online piracy case

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing a major case that could redefine internet providers’ responsibility for online piracy, as media companies push to hold them financially liable for users’ illegal downloads. Entertainment giants, including Sony Music, argue that broadband companies “materially contribute” to copyright violations if they fail to cut off accounts repeatedly flagged for piracy.

Cox Communications, the nation’s third-largest broadband provider, is appealing a $1 billion judgment that found it liable for enabling widespread piracy on its network, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company warns the penalty could force it into bankruptcy, potentially cutting off internet access in some communities and leading to what it calls “mass evictions from the internet.”

Cox maintains that it cannot control individual users’ actions and compares its role to a phone company that cannot be blamed for illegal communications sent over its lines. However, media groups insist that strong penalties encourage providers to crack down on repeat offenders and reduce the billions lost to illegal downloads each year.

The case highlights a rapidly evolving legal debate over “contributory liability” — whether companies can be punished not for directly infringing copyrights, but for enabling others to do so. Justices are set to issue a decision by June 2026, a ruling that could have sweeping consequences for both the tech industry and internet users nationwide.

News.Az