Poland says it is in a ‘cyberwar’ with Russia

Poland’s digital affairs minister Krzysztof Gawkowski warned that the country is facing an ongoing “cyberwar with Russia,” saying Moscow’s intelligence operatives may try to break into Polish networks. Speaking in Berlin, he said authorities are tracking attempts by Russian actors to infiltrate public institutions, critical infrastructure and private businesses.

His comments came during a digital conference at the Polish Embassy, where officials discussed digital innovation and the green economy. Poland has heightened cyber-monitoring since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, repeatedly accusing state-sponsored hackers of targeting key sectors, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Gawkowski cited the recent detention of a Russian national in Krakow, suspected of hacking several Polish companies. He said Poland must stay alert to the GRU’s activities and stressed that such attacks “will not be tolerated.”

Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski also confirmed that a Russian suspect was arrested for breaching an e-commerce platform’s IT systems, altering its databases and potentially being linked to other cybercrimes in the EU.Top of Form

