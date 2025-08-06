Surfing heir Kolby Aipa dies at 20 after e-bike accident

+ ↺ − 16 px

The global surf community is mourning the tragic loss of Kolby Aipa, a promising young surfer and descendant of one of Hawaii’s most influential shaping dynasties. Kolby, 20, passed away after being struck by a vehicle while riding his electric bike home from the Snapt 5 world premiere in Huntington Beach.

Initially placed on life support, Kolby’s condition became critical in the days following the accident. Despite an outpouring of support, prayers, and donations through a GoFundMe campaign to cover medical costs, his family announced his passing on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“This is a hard, painful lesson to the community of the dangers of electric bikes,” wrote Kolby’s mother, Val Aipa. “Parents, encourage your kids and even your 20-year-olds to practice safety… because accidents will happen.”

Kolby was the son of renowned board shaper Duke Aipa and the grandson of legendary Hawaiian surfer and innovator Ben Aipa — creator of the iconic Sting surfboard design. Ben Aipa was inducted into the Surfing Hall of Fame in 2009 and is widely considered one of the greatest boardmakers of all time.

Kolby had already begun carving his own path in the surf world. He competed for the Huntington Beach Boardriders Club at the 2019 Usher Cup in Australia, and was known for his natural style, humility, and deep connection to his Hawaiian roots.

“Kolby always had a way of touching the lives of whoever he met,” said his father, Duke. “His acts of kindness and caring were his gift of Aloha… Pass his Aloha on.”

Kolby had recently been promoted to store manager at Huntington Surf & Sport and was also working weekends at the iconic Sugar Shack café. He was a familiar and beloved face at Huntington Pier — both in and out of the water.

On Sunday, hundreds of friends and surfers gathered at the hospital to share stories of Kolby’s generosity, strength, and grace. Tributes poured in from around the world, with prayer calls led by pastors Christian Hosoi and Jason Robbinet.

“Kolby is one of the most humble, solid, respectful, and caring people I know,” wrote Hawaiian freesurfer and filmmaker Kuio Young.

A paddle-out ceremony in Kolby’s honor is being organized by the Pai family of Huntington Surf & Sport and will take place at the Northside of Huntington Beach Pier — Kolby’s home break.

News.Az