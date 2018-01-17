Suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers kill 12

+ ↺ − 16 px

Suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers killed 12 people and injured 48 others in an attack on Wednesday on the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, officials from the State Emergency Management Agency for Borno said, APA reports quoting sputniknews.

Two bombers struck the Muna Garage area on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the epicenter of the conflict with the Islamist insurgency, late on Wednesday afternoon, said the officials.

Muna Garage is the site of a camp for displaced people and a frequent target of Boko Haram attacks.

