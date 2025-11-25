Suspected gas leak kills 4 in southern Spain

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four members of the same family died on Tuesday in the southern Spanish town of Torrox in a suspected gas leak, prompting the local government to declare three days of mourning, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The victims, a couple and their two children, aged 17 and 19, were found around 3 p.m. local time in their home near the town center.

Andalusia's emergency services said they were alerted by a neighbor. A mobile intensive care unit, firefighters and Civil Guard officers arrived soon after, but all four had already died.

The Provincial Fire Consortium said the deaths were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, likely from a faulty boiler or water heater. Authorities believe the incident may have occurred on Monday night.

News.Az