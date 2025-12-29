SUV plunges into ravine in Philippines, 1 dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

One woman was killed and five others were injured after a sports utility vehicle plunged into a ravine in Mountain Province on Luzon island, local police said on Monday.

The SUV was travelling along a winding road in Bontoc when it veered off the roadway and fell into a ravine about 20 metres deep on Sunday evening. The vehicle landed upside down in a rice field at the bottom of the ravine, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Rescue teams from the Bontoc Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office extracted the injured passengers and rushed them to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

