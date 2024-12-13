Sweden authorizes armed forces deployment to NATO for collective defense

Soldiers from the 13th Counterintelligence Battalion, 2nd Reconnaissance Platoon, of the Swedish Armed Forces participate in military exercise in Kungsangen, Sweden, on Feb. 27. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Swedish Parliament (Riksdag) has approved the government's plan to contribute armed forces to NATO’s collective deterrence and defense efforts in the North Atlantic region until December 31, 2025.

The Swedish contribution will include ground units, special forces, and amphibious units, with a maximum of 1,200 personnel, up to six warships and their crews, as well as up to 24 fighter aircraft and associated personnel, the parliament said in a press release News.Az reports.Sweden’s ground units will also support NATO's multinational brigade in Latvia (FLF Latvia).

News.Az