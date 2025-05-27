Yandex metrika counter

Sweden charges man in 2015 ISIS killing of Jordanian pilot

  • World
  • Share
Sweden charges man in 2015 ISIS killing of Jordanian pilot
AP Photo/Nasser Nasser

A Swedish man was indicted on Tuesday in connection with the killing of a Jordanian pilot by ISIS after his plane crashed in Syria on Christmas Eve 2014, according to prosecutors.

The 26-year-old Jordanian, 1st Lt. Mu'ath al-Kaseasbeh, was taken captive after his F-16 fighter jet crashed near the extremists' de facto capital of Raqqa in northern Syria. He was forced into a cage that was set on fire, killing him on camera in early 2015, News.Az reports citing CBS news.

The suspect was identified by Swedish prosecutors as Osama Krayem, 32, who is alleged to have traveled to Syria in September 2014 to fight for ISIS.

The airman became the first known foreign military pilot to fall into the militants' hands after the U.S.-led international coalition began its aerial campaign against ISIS in Syria and Iraq in 2014. Jordan, a close U.S. ally, was a member of the coalition and the pilot's killing appeared aimed at pressuring the government of Jordan to leave the alliance.

Krayem was charged with "participating in the brutal execution of a pilot" near Raqqa, prosecutor Reena Devgun told a press conference.

Krayem is set to go on trial June 4 in Stockholm. He was previously convicted in France and Brussels for fatal ISIS attacks in those countries.

Video of the killing


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      