Sweden reports significant increase in GPS disruptions over the Baltic

Sweden has reported a notable rise in satellite navigation failures over the Baltic Sea in the past year, according to new statistics from the Swedish Transport Agency. The agency revealed that it now receives near-daily reports of interference impacting civilian aircraft navigation in the region.

The number of disruptions in the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) has steadily grown since late 2023. That year, 55 incidents were recorded. In 2024, the number jumped to 495. And from the start of 2025 through Aug. 28, authorities logged 733 cases. The agency noted that the tally includes only those incidents that directly affected civil aviation, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

While earlier disruptions were limited to “the eastern parts of Swedish airspace over international waters” — namely, over the Baltic Sea. However, more recent incidents have spread to parts of Sweden itself, affecting not only aviation but also maritime transport.

In early June, Sweden, together with five other Baltic Sea states — Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland — submitted a joint complaint to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) about the GNSS disruptions. The filing said the source of the interference had been traced to Russian territory.

