Sweden to boost air defence with new $916M deal

Sweden to boost air defence with new $916M deal

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Sweden has announced a major defence investment, approving the purchase of air defence and anti-drone systems worth 8.7 billion Swedish kronor (about $916 million), according to the country’s defence ministry.

The deal includes systems from Swedish defence company Saab AB and UK-based BAE Systems plc, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Defence Minister Pål Jonson said the investment is aimed at strengthening Sweden’s ability to defend against airborne threats, calling air defence “a high priority” for the government.

The package includes the Gute II anti-drone system, which combines radar and cannon capabilities and can be deployed on vehicles or as stationary units to protect both military forces and critical infrastructure.

The systems are designed to secure strategic sites such as power plants, transport hubs, and other sensitive infrastructure that could be vulnerable to aerial attacks.

The deal also includes ammunition and mobility vehicles, including infantry transport units from Finnish manufacturer Sisu.

Deliveries are expected between 2027 and 2028 as part of Sweden’s long-term defence modernization program.

The investment comes as European countries continue to increase military spending following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with Sweden also steadily raising its defence budget as a share of GDP.

News.Az