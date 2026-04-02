Tesla registrations jump in Europe as sales rebound

+ ↺ − 16 px

New Tesla registrations in key European markets surged in March, signaling a shift in sales trends.

Registrations nearly tripled in France, approaching a two-year high, and more than doubled in the Nordic countries, according to Wednesday’s data, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Tesla, the world’s most valuable automaker by market capitalization, had lost nearly half of its European market share in 2025 due to rising competition, particularly from Chinese brands, a lack of new models, and reactions to CEO Elon Musk’s political positions.

However, since launching more affordable versions of its Model Y and Model 3 in the U.S. and Europe late last year, Tesla’s European registrations—a key sales indicator—have rebounded, showing growth again in February.

Tesla's March registrations accelerated especially in France, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

In France, 9,569 new Teslas were registered, data from French car body PFA ‌showed ⁠on Wednesday, a 203% increase from a year earlier. That was just below an all-time high of 9,572 vehicles registered in December 2023.

Overall, monthly car sales in France grew for the first time since October.

In Norway, Sweden and Denmark, Tesla registrations were up by 178%, 144% and 96% at 6,150, 1,447 and 1,784 vehicles, respectively, data from OFV, bilstatistik.dk and Mobility Sweden showed.

They rose by 89% to 1,806 cars in Belgium, 72% to 1,819 in the Netherlands, 32% to 2,920 in Italy, 25% ⁠to 2,477 in Spain and 1.7% to 674 in Switzerland, according to Febiac, RAI, the Italian transport ministry, ANFAC and auto-suisse. They fell by 1.7% in Portugal to 1,189, ACAP data showed.

News.Az