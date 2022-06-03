Swedish, Finnish NATO membership unlikely to be agreed upon at Madrid summit, Poland says

NATO is unlikely to reach an agreement on admitting Sweden and Finland at its upcoming summit in Madrid scheduled from June 28 to 29, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said on Friday, News.Az reports.

Speaking to the RMF radio, Jablonski said the process of joining NATO is "not so fast and not so easy. “When it comes to admitting new members to NATO, it's a much longer process. It's not so fast and not so easy. It will take at least several months,” he noted.

The diplomat said he hopes that Turkiye will not block the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO.

“Negotiations are underway, and I think that they will lead to the fact that we will have two new NATO members in a short time,” Jablonski added.

