Swedish PM cautions about 'serious security threat' ahead of 2026 election

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson warned on Friday that the country could face a "serious security situation" as it approaches the 2026 elections.

"Swedish democracy is fundamentally well-prepared ahead of the general elections in 2026. But when Sweden goes to the polls next year, we will do so in a serious security situation that we have to take in to account," Kristersson wrote on US social media platform X, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He added that next year he will convene all eight party leaders for discussions on ongoing efforts to counter “threats from foreign interference.”

Sweden is holding a general election on Sept. 13, 2026 and cyberattacks are on the rise, according to the Defense Ministry.​​​​​​ The government has thus ordered the cyber agency to assess the threats, and propose defenses.

