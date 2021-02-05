Swedish PM presents 4 new ministers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven presented four new government ministers at a press conference on Friday.

Per Bolund became the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Climate and Environment, Asa Lindhagen, Minister for Financial Markets and Deputy Minister of Finance, Per Olsson Fridh, Minister for International Development Cooperation, and Marta Stenevi, Minister for Gender Equality and Housing.

The four new ministers belong to the Green Party, which for the past six years has formed a coalition government with the Social Democrats.

The cabinet was reshuffled because former Environment Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Isabella Lovin left politics for personal reasons.

Bolund, the former Minister for Financial Markets and Housing, was appointed to Lovin's position.

(c) Xinhua

News.Az

News.Az