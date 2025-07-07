Swindon stabbing: Air ambulance lands near primary school following incident

+ ↺ − 16 px

An air ambulance landed near Lainesmead Primary School in Swindon on Monday morning following reports of a stabbing on Seymour Road, approximately one mile from the school.

Emergency services, including critical care teams and armed police, rushed to the scene shortly after 8:00 a.m. Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene, with one individual reportedly “covered in blood” and multiple sirens heard across the area, News.Az reports, citing Daily Express.

While the police have yet to confirm details, a local resident told the Swindon Advertiser that the incident appeared to involve a knife attack. Officers remain at the scene, and investigations are ongoing.

The Daily Express has contacted Wiltshire Police and emergency services for official comment. The primary school has acknowledged the presence of the helicopter and said it is aware of the situation.

