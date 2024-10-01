Swiss glaciers are melting faster than expected in 2024

In 2024 , Swiss glaciers are experiencing an accelerated rate of melting, losing approximately 2.5% of their volume due to an unusually hot summer, despite heavy winter snowfall, News.Az reports.

The Swiss glacier monitoring body, GLAMOS, highlighted how the hot August temperatures, combined with dust from the Sahara, caused significant ice loss. This dust darkened the glaciers, reducing their ability to reflect sunlight, thus speeding up the melting process.More than half of the glaciers in the Alps are located in Switzerland, where temperatures are rising at twice the global average. This accelerated melting is reshaping geographic features, including shifting borders between Switzerland and Italy. Scientists warn that without drastic reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, up to 80% of the glaciers’ mass could disappear by 2100, leading to severe environmental and water supply challenges. This trend is alarming , especially as Europe faces increasing environmental shifts due to climate change​.

