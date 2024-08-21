Switzerland implements new measures targeting Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Switzerland has introduced additional measures as part of the EU's 14th sanctions package against Russia, according to a statement from the Federal Council, News.Az reports citing TASS .

"On August 21, the Federal Council decided to adopt further measures of the EU's 14th package of sanctions against Russia. These measures will take effect on August 27. On July 9, 69 individuals and 47 entities were already added to Switzerland's sanctions list," the statement reads.These include a clarification of the bans on Russian diamonds, "making them internationally harmonized," the government said. Earlier, the EU allowed import of certain types of diamonds originating from Russia within the 14th package of sanctions."The Federal Council has also extended the deadlines for granting exemption permits with regard to the withdrawal of investments from Russia. The aim is to ensure that Swiss companies can legally terminate their business activities in Russia," according to the statement.On June 24, the EU adopted the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which envisages restrictions on 116 Russian individuals and legal entities. The EU also introduced sanctions on export of dual-use items and technologies against 61 firms from countries outside the community, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

