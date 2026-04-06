Switzerland reacts to Israel death penalty law

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Switzerland plans to summon Israel’s ambassador after the country’s parliament approved a controversial law allowing the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of fatal attacks, triggering international criticism.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry confirmed that it will call in Israel’s ambassador, Tibor Schlosser, later this week to formally express its opposition, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Swiss officials, the move follows the passage of the law by the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, on March 30. The legislation passed with a 62–48 vote and received support from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Under the new law, individuals convicted of carrying out fatal attacks could face execution by hanging. The process would be conducted by officers assigned by the Israeli Prison Service, with those involved granted anonymity and legal immunity.

Switzerland strongly rejected the measure, emphasizing its long-standing stance against capital punishment.

“Switzerland rejects the death penalty in all circumstances, as it is incompatible with the right to life and human dignity,” a Foreign Ministry official said, adding that the country has already raised its concerns with Israel both publicly and through diplomatic channels.

The ministry’s Peace and Human Rights Division, led by Tim Enderlin, has initiated discussions with the Israeli ambassador ahead of the formal summons.

The development comes amid growing international scrutiny over the law, which has sparked protests and criticism from legal experts and human rights advocates.

Switzerland’s decision to summon the ambassador signals a diplomatic escalation and underscores mounting global concern over the implications of the legislation.

News.Az